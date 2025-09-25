Left Menu

HAL's Leap Forward: GE Engines to Enhance India's Defense Might

HAL Chairman DK Sunil announced the acceleration of GE-404 engine supplies for LCA Mk1A jets, with 12 expected by fiscal year-end and 20 more next year. A contract for 113 additional engines is set for October, reinforcing India's defense sector and boosting the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:43 IST
HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Thursday, HAL Chairman DK Sunil expressed optimism regarding the timely delivery of GE-404 engines from American General Electric for the LCA Mk1A fighter jets. By the end of this financial year, 12 engines are expected, with 20 more promised for next year, signaling an uptick in production pace.

DK Sunil reported improved communication with GE's top management, noting regular updates about the engine's production status. Despite earlier concerns, GE has reassured HAL of meeting their increasing demand, and a pivotal contract for 113 additional engines, valued over $1 billion, is anticipated by October.

Regarding LCA Mk1A aircraft delivery, the Ministry of Defence finalized a contract with HAL for 97 units, offering a major boost to the domestic aerospace industry. This aligns with India's indigenization goals under the 'Make in India' initiative, and it's expected to create thousands of jobs and foster innovation in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

