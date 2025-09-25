India Bolsters Air Power with Historic Tejas Aircraft Deal

The Indian Defence Ministry has finalized a monumental Rs 62,370 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft. This deal aims to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force with the state-of-the-art fighter jets.

The agreement, which follows the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval, is a strategic move towards self-reliance in defense technology. The jets, featuring over 64% indigenous content, will incorporate advanced systems like the Uttam AESA Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach.

This contract is poised to strengthen India's defense framework and bolster the domestic aerospace sector, creating an estimated 11,750 jobs annually. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027-28, marking a transformative phase for the Air Force's combat readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)