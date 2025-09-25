Left Menu

India Bolsters Air Power with Historic Tejas Aircraft Deal

The Indian Defence Ministry signed a Rs 62,370 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft. Deliveries start in 2027-28, reinforcing India's self-reliant defense strategy. The deal follows a previous Rs 48,000 crore agreement with HAL for 83 Tejas jets in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:40 IST
India Bolsters Air Power with Historic Tejas Aircraft Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Defence Ministry has finalized a monumental Rs 62,370 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft. This deal aims to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force with the state-of-the-art fighter jets.

The agreement, which follows the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval, is a strategic move towards self-reliance in defense technology. The jets, featuring over 64% indigenous content, will incorporate advanced systems like the Uttam AESA Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach.

This contract is poised to strengthen India's defense framework and bolster the domestic aerospace sector, creating an estimated 11,750 jobs annually. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027-28, marking a transformative phase for the Air Force's combat readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Oil-Like Container Drifts Ashore in Palghar

Mysterious Oil-Like Container Drifts Ashore in Palghar

 India
2
Sarkozy's Unprecedented Stay at La Sante: VIP Quarters Await

Sarkozy's Unprecedented Stay at La Sante: VIP Quarters Await

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Arrested for Caste-Based Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Arrested for Caste-Based Remarks

 India
4
Jaishankar Demands Global Action Against Terrorism at G20 Summit

Jaishankar Demands Global Action Against Terrorism at G20 Summit

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025