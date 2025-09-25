Left Menu

Outrage in Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scandal Unfolds

The UKSSSC exam paper leak has sparked protests in Uttarakhand, with officials deeming it a case of cheating. Calls for a transparent probe grow as state leaders vow strict action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to investigate, with key arrests already made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:29 IST
Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UKSSSC exam paper leak controversy has ignited widespread protests across Uttarakhand, spotlighting alleged systemic failures. Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary asserted it as a cheating incident rather than merely a paper leak, implicating a premeditated scheme that misguides the state's youth.

Speaking with ANI, Chaudhary emphasized the seriousness of the situation, urging it be referred to as a 'clear case of cheating.' With around 25,000 youth securing government jobs in recent years through transparent means, this incident threatens to undermine public trust. Protests in Rudraprayag, Haridwar, and Dehradun demand the exam's cancellation and a fair investigation, bolstered by the Congress party's support.

State authorities have vowed stringent action, with a commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, promising severe consequences for those involved. Khalid Malik, the main accused, and his sister have been apprehended by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

