Giant Eco-Friendly Durga Idol Captivates Devotees in Hyderabad

A striking 72-foot eco-friendly Durga idol, crafted by artisans from Kolkata, stands tall in Hyderabad for the Navratri festival. This unique idol, costing around ₹20 lakhs, draws devotees from afar for darshan and puja, promising a blend of spiritual fervor and environmental consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:25 IST
72-feet eco-friendly Durga idol erected in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
This Navratri season, Hyderabad is in awe of a 72-foot eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga, which has become a central attraction for devotees far and wide. The installation, led by Gulab Srinivas of the Sri Navadurga Navaratri Utsav Samithi, marks 26 years of festive celebrations with style and sustainability.

The massive idol, displayed at Victory Playground in Esamiya Bazar, was crafted using eco-friendly materials such as grass, clay from West Bengal, and water-based paints. Srinivas revealed that the depiction of Durga Devi Varahi Mata, along with Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu, makes it an extraordinary creation. A team of 26 artisans from Kolkata invested over 45 days laboring to construct the masterpiece despite challenging weather conditions.

Devotees, including international visitors, are flocking to the festival, assured of all necessary amenities for a seamless experience. The idol will see its immersion on October 4, where a smaller Durga idol will lead the procession. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, Navaratri saw similar grandeur at the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple with elaborate ceremonials.

Latest News

