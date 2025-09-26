Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rs 1,500 Crore Relief for Rain-hit Farmers

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore to aid farmers affected by crop losses due to heavy rains in the Marathwada region between May and August. The disbursal process has started, and officials have been instructed to expedite aid distribution and assessment of damages.

Updated: 26-09-2025 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore to support farmers in the Marathwada region who have suffered crop losses due to heavy rains between May and August this year, according to a senior official. The area, consisting of eight districts, experienced torrential rains and subsequent flooding, with assessments of the damage still ongoing.

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar announced that the government is expediting the process to compensate affected farmers directly into their bank accounts. Officials have been directed to promptly upload the lists of impacted farmers to facilitate this aid.

Severe rainfall and resultant river flooding since September 20 have caused significant damage, including the destruction of crops and infrastructure, while claiming 86 lives in the region. With the threat of further rainfall, authorities have alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart, SDRF, to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

