Roche Breaks Ground Amid Trump’s Pharma Tariff Threats

Switzerland's Roche has begun constructing a new U.S. facility after President Trump's announcement of tariffs on branded pharmaceutical imports. Aimed at encouraging U.S. manufacturing, the tariffs exempt companies building domestic plants. Roche's $50 billion U.S. investment plan suggests minimal tariff impact. Swiss officials are analyzing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland's pharmaceutical giant, Roche, has taken a proactive step by commencing construction of a new facility in the United States. This move comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement of hefty tariffs on imported branded pharmaceutical products, set to take effect from October 1.

The new tariffs will impose a 100% levy on these imports, but companies actively building manufacturing plants in the U.S., like Roche, will be exempted. Roche's new facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, part of its Genentech unit, is a key element of its $50 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing and R&D.

Meanwhile, the Swiss government is assessing the ramifications of Trump's tariff strategy. Investors seem relatively unfazed, with share prices for both Roche and fellow Swiss firm Novartis, which also committed to significant U.S. investments, trading slightly higher.

