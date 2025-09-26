Left Menu

The Nord Stream Revival: A Pipeline Controversy

The Kremlin announced the readiness of the remaining Nord Stream pipeline for operation, amid ongoing tensions and accusations over the 2022 sabotage that disrupted gas supplies. Investigations continue as geopolitical blame circles, with Russia accusing Ukraine and implicating U.S. involvement in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:19 IST
The Nord Stream Revival: A Pipeline Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has stated that the intact section of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, linking Russia to Germany and damaged three years ago, is ready to be operational. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the remaining section of Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be activated immediately.

The Nord Stream system, comprising the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Only one pipeline remains functional after the explosions in 2022, which both Russia and Western nations have labeled as sabotage.

The incident, which took place on September 26, 2022, drastically reduced Russia's gas exports to Europe and has been a source of geopolitical tension. While Russia blames Ukraine and suggests possible U.S. involvement, both countries have denied these allegations. Investigations led by Germany are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCCF Targets 45% Turnover Growth with Expansion Plans

NCCF Targets 45% Turnover Growth with Expansion Plans

 India
2
Global Leaders Rally Behind Taiwan's Bid for UN Inclusion

Global Leaders Rally Behind Taiwan's Bid for UN Inclusion

 Taiwan
3
Controversy Surrounds Timing of Maharashtra Disaster Management Department Shake-Up

Controversy Surrounds Timing of Maharashtra Disaster Management Department S...

 India
4
Caspian Pipeline Under Siege: Global Energy Security at Risk

Caspian Pipeline Under Siege: Global Energy Security at Risk

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025