The Nord Stream Revival: A Pipeline Controversy

The Kremlin has stated that the intact section of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, linking Russia to Germany and damaged three years ago, is ready to be operational. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the remaining section of Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be activated immediately.

The Nord Stream system, comprising the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Only one pipeline remains functional after the explosions in 2022, which both Russia and Western nations have labeled as sabotage.

The incident, which took place on September 26, 2022, drastically reduced Russia's gas exports to Europe and has been a source of geopolitical tension. While Russia blames Ukraine and suggests possible U.S. involvement, both countries have denied these allegations. Investigations led by Germany are ongoing.

