The United Nations Security Council is poised for a critical vote on Friday as member nations decide the fate of sanctions on Iran. Proposed by Russia and China, the resolution seeks a six-month delay in reimposing punitive measures that European nations say are warranted by Iran's alleged non-compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal.

All U.N. sanctions on Iran are scheduled to be reactivated on Saturday after Britain, France, and Germany initiated a process accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the accord designed to prevent nuclear weapon development. The resolution at the U.N. Security Council demands at least nine affirmative votes without a veto from any of the permanent members, including the UK, France, or the United States.

Efforts to avert the sanctions are intensifying, as Iran and European powers aim for an eleventh-hour agreement. The trio has suggested delaying the sanctions by six months, contingent upon Iran reinstating access for U.N. nuclear inspectors and addressing concerns about enriched uranium stockpiles. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian insists Tehran is ready for any outcome.