Left Menu

Trump's New Tariff Blitz: Impacts on Global Trade

President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs including 100% on branded drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks. This move aims to protect U.S. manufacturing and national security but raises concerns for global businesses already facing supply chain challenges. Mixed responses from investors and international trade partners followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:23 IST
Trump's New Tariff Blitz: Impacts on Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a series of new import tariffs, majorly impacting global trade. The most significant include a 100% duty on branded drugs and a 25% levy on heavy-duty trucks, which are set to be enforced next week.

The new tariffs align with the administration's stated goals of safeguarding American manufacturing and bolstering national security. However, this move has sparked concerns among global enterprises already navigating disrupted supply chains and escalating costs.

Market reactions have been mixed, with Asian stocks, particularly pharmaceuticals, taking a hit, while European shares mostly recuperated. U.S. investors seem to maintain a steady outlook despite the Federal Reserve's acknowledgment of rising consumer prices due to the trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Offers Full Waiver on Water Bill Late Fees, Benefiting Millions

Delhi Offers Full Waiver on Water Bill Late Fees, Benefiting Millions

 India
2
New Rules for Greener Roads: BEE's CAFE-3 Standards Unveiled

New Rules for Greener Roads: BEE's CAFE-3 Standards Unveiled

 India
3
Leapmotor Chairman Faces Legal Setback Over Subsidiary's Debt

Leapmotor Chairman Faces Legal Setback Over Subsidiary's Debt

 China
4
MCD's Bold Moves: Spa Center Ban, Waste Management Overhauls, and Public Health Initiatives

MCD's Bold Moves: Spa Center Ban, Waste Management Overhauls, and Public Hea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025