India Reduces Borrowing Target for Fiscal Year 2025-26
The Indian government is set to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in the second half of fiscal year 2025-26, reducing its overall borrowing for the year by Rs 10,000 crore. This decision comes as part of a strategy to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP by FY26.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic financial maneuver, the central government has announced a borrowing plan of Rs 6.77 lakh crore for the latter half of the fiscal year 2025-26. This move effectively trims the total borrowing target for the current financial year by Rs 10,000 crore.
Originally outlined in the 2025-26 Budget, the government's gross borrowing figure was set at Rs 14.82 lakh crore. Revising these estimates, the government now plans to conclude the year with a gross borrowing of Rs 14.72 lakh crore.
Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur emphasized the administration's dedication to aligning expenditures with the fiscal deficit target, aiming to reduce the deficit to 4.4% of GDP by FY26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- government
- borrowing
- fiscal deficit
- economy
- finance
- green bonds
- Economic Affairs
- GDP
- target
ALSO READ
Canada's Economy Rebounds Amid US Tariffs Challenge
Canada's Economy Rebounds: July GDP Growth Boosted by Mining & Manufacturing
Botswana's Shimmering Economy Dims as Diamond Output Declines
Spain's Economy Outpaces Eurozone: A Surging Success Story
Amit Shah Calls for Indian Banks to Aim for Global Top Ten as Economy Accelerates