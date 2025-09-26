GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution
The GIFT International Banking Forum 2025 highlighted GIFT City's role in transforming India into a global financial hub. With participation from leading banks and industry leaders, discussions focused on leveraging India's digital infrastructure and regulatory framework to enhance global financial flows and innovation.
- Country:
- India
The second edition of the GIFT International Banking Forum 2025 concluded spectacularly at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, on Friday. The event brought together over 50 banks and 150 senior leaders, including global bank CEOs and regulators, who deliberated strategies for anchoring India's global financial aspirations.
Discussions explored the vast potential of unlocking global financial flows, citing an impressive USD 34 trillion in cross-border lending and substantial remittances potential. India's strategic financial hub ambition was underscored by the possibility of channeling 15-25% of treasury operations through GIFT City.
GIFT City MD, Sanjay Kaul, noted that the city's 34 operational banking units represent a burgeoning financial ecosystem bridging India with global markets. Pratik Shah from EY India highlighted GIFT City as a pivotal platform to attract global capital, leveraging India's strengths to become a global financial hub and a significant contributor to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Botswana Launches Citizenship-by-Investment Program Amid Economic Diversification Efforts
Telangana's Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Aerospace Investment Plan
Vibrant Gujarat: Pioneering Growth with Strategic Investments
Godrej Agrovet's Rs 960 Crore Investment Boosts India's Agri-Food Sector
Rajasthan's Investment Drive: A Success Story Unfolds