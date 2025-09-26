GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

The second edition of the GIFT International Banking Forum 2025 concluded spectacularly at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, on Friday. The event brought together over 50 banks and 150 senior leaders, including global bank CEOs and regulators, who deliberated strategies for anchoring India's global financial aspirations.

Discussions explored the vast potential of unlocking global financial flows, citing an impressive USD 34 trillion in cross-border lending and substantial remittances potential. India's strategic financial hub ambition was underscored by the possibility of channeling 15-25% of treasury operations through GIFT City.

GIFT City MD, Sanjay Kaul, noted that the city's 34 operational banking units represent a burgeoning financial ecosystem bridging India with global markets. Pratik Shah from EY India highlighted GIFT City as a pivotal platform to attract global capital, leveraging India's strengths to become a global financial hub and a significant contributor to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

