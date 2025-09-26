Left Menu

Botswana Launches Citizenship-by-Investment Program Amid Economic Diversification Efforts

Botswana is set to introduce a citizenship-by-investment program to diversify its economy from diamond dependency. This initiative aims to fund priorities like housing, tourism, renewable energy, and more. The country is partnering with Arton Capital to establish this program as part of a broader economic strategy.

Botswana's President Duma Boko announced the launch of a citizenship-by-investment program on Friday, a strategic move to diversify the nation's economy amid global diamond market challenges.

The program aims to secure Botswana's financial future, funding essential sectors like housing, tourism, renewable energy, and the financial services industry. The required investment amount is yet to be determined. Botswana's economy, facing a downturn, contracted 3% last year and anticipates further contraction in 2025.

In an effort to drive diversification, Botswana has partnered with Arton Capital to implement this program. The country's recent measures include declaring a health emergency and establishing a sovereign wealth fund to boost economic growth and manage state enterprises.

