Botswana Launches Citizenship-by-Investment Program Amid Economic Diversification Efforts

Botswana's President Duma Boko announced the launch of a citizenship-by-investment program on Friday, a strategic move to diversify the nation's economy amid global diamond market challenges.

The program aims to secure Botswana's financial future, funding essential sectors like housing, tourism, renewable energy, and the financial services industry. The required investment amount is yet to be determined. Botswana's economy, facing a downturn, contracted 3% last year and anticipates further contraction in 2025.

In an effort to drive diversification, Botswana has partnered with Arton Capital to implement this program. The country's recent measures include declaring a health emergency and establishing a sovereign wealth fund to boost economic growth and manage state enterprises.