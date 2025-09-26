NCRTC launches drone-based OHE monitoring on Namo Bharat Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a drone-based Overhead Equipment (OHE) monitoring system on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, marking a major leap in maintenance practices for the railway, RRTS and Metro sector. This milestone further strengthens NCRTC's endeavour to provide safe, efficient, and sustainable train operations.

The drone-enabled inspections will be managed by DB RRTS Operations India Pvt. Ltd., the operations and maintenance partner for the corridor, as part of its maintenance framework. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and AI-powered analytics provide a smarter, safer, and faster approach to OHE monitoring. They enable precise and non-intrusive inspections, capture detailed visuals of overhead lines, and detect early signs of stress such as loose fittings, insulation issues, or hotspots. This data-driven approach strengthens asset health management, enhances operational efficiency, and helps ensure uninterrupted service for the commuters, while removing the need for live-line contact and reducing dependency on manual checks.

Manual OHE inspections were time-consuming, required a large amount of manpower, and often necessitated blocks or temporary shutdowns of operations, which could also lead to service disruptions. By shifting from routine manual checks to data-driven, predictive maintenance, NCRTC and DB RRTS are ensuring greater reliability, improved safety, and reduced downtime for Namo Bharat operations to provide best-in-class services to its commuters. This initiative represents a strategic step in introducing world-class asset management practices to India's most advanced regional rail system. Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, NCRTC, said that the launch of this drone-based OHE monitoring system further strengthens the safety and reliability of Namo Bharat services. By enabling predictive and technology-driven maintenance, it ensures uninterrupted, comfortable, and dependable journeys for the commuters, while setting new benchmarks.

Niko Warbanoff, CEO, DB E.C.O. Group & DB International Operations, added that the use of drones exemplifies our joint commitment to safety, innovation, and foresight. Together with NCRTC, we are shaping India's most advanced rail system with precision-driven solutions. This initiative builds on NCRTC's consistent record of pioneering measures for Namo Bharat, India's new-age regional mobility solution. The system is the first in the world to implement ETCS Hybrid Level 3 over an LTE backbone. With trains designed for 180 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph, Namo Bharat is India's fastest regional rail. Such innovations underline how India's first Namo Bharat is also its most technologically advanced commuter transit system. By integrating technology with operational foresight, NCRTC continues to lead the way in modernising regional rail systems across the sector. (ANI)

