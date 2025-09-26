Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Six Lives at Raipur Steel Plant

Six workers lost their lives, and six others were injured following the collapse of a roof at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday, according to police reports. Authorities confirmed the incident happened in the Siltara industrial area.

Raipur Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, informed ANI that emergency services responded swiftly to reports of workers trapped in the debris. 'We received information about a roof collapse near the Godavari ispat, and rescue teams were dispatched immediately,' he reported. Six bodies were unearthed, while six injured individuals were rescued, with efforts still underway.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, expressed sorrow over the tragic event, directing the district administration to provide adequate medical care for the injured. In an online statement, CM Sai said, 'News of the accident at the Siltara plant, claiming six lives and injuring several, is distressing. We've ordered improved medical support for the injured.'

'I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured,' said Sai.

(With inputs from agencies.)