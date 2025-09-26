Left Menu

Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Six Lives at Raipur Steel Plant

A roof collapse at a Raipur steel plant in Chhattisgarh led to six fatalities and injuries to six others. Authorities launched immediate rescue operations, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured medical support for the injured. The incident took place in the Siltara industrial area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:44 IST
Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Six Lives at Raipur Steel Plant
Raipur SP Lal Umed Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six workers lost their lives, and six others were injured following the collapse of a roof at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday, according to police reports. Authorities confirmed the incident happened in the Siltara industrial area.

Raipur Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, informed ANI that emergency services responded swiftly to reports of workers trapped in the debris. 'We received information about a roof collapse near the Godavari ispat, and rescue teams were dispatched immediately,' he reported. Six bodies were unearthed, while six injured individuals were rescued, with efforts still underway.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, expressed sorrow over the tragic event, directing the district administration to provide adequate medical care for the injured. In an online statement, CM Sai said, 'News of the accident at the Siltara plant, claiming six lives and injuring several, is distressing. We've ordered improved medical support for the injured.'

'I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured,' said Sai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

 Global
2
Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

 India
3
India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025