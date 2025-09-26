MiG-21: A Legacy of Courage and Innovation

In a historic farewell ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the MiG-21 fighter jet, underscoring its transformational impact on India's defence capabilities. Speaking at the decommissioning event, Singh remarked that the MiG-21 was not just a machine, but a monumental symbol of India's military aviation success.

The ceremony, held in Chandigarh, marked the final operational sortie of the MiG-21, bringing an illustrious chapter to a close. Singh highlighted the aircraft's adaptability and longevity, noting its pivotal roles in conflicts like the 1971 war and Kargil conflict. He emphasized the MiG-21's contributions, which have deeply inspired ongoing indigenous defence projects like LCA-Tejas.

Amidst a grand display of aerial maneuvers and symbolic flypasts, the Defence Minister lauded the courage of IAF air warriors and engineers, who maintained the MiG-21's relevance over decades. Singh's address reflected a sense of gratitude, honoring the aircraft not only as a tool of war but as a sentinel and educator for generations of pilots.

