Violence Erupts in Bareilly: Over Ten Police Injured in Stone Pelting Incident

In a startling turn of events, a protest held near Ala Hazrat Dargah in Bareilly morphed into chaos, leaving over ten policemen injured. The crowd, gathered in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, started pelting stones at security personnel after Friday prayers, escalating tension in the region.

Inspector General Ajay Sahni of Bareilly Range revealed that the police had been communicating with residents from early morning to maintain peace. Despite most attendees conducting prayers peacefully, a group of miscreants began stone-pelting and firing, suggesting a well-orchestrated conspiracy. Sahni noted that the violence erupted at multiple locations, emphasizing no permit had been granted for such a gathering.

Condemning the unrest, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar stated that the protest was an attempt to sabotage peace in India and Uttar Pradesh. He assured strict governmental action against any disruptive elements. Minister Asim Arun highlighted the necessity for pre-authorization of religious events to prevent such occurrences, asserting the government's commitment to maintaining order against divisive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)