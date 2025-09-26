PM Modi's Mega Odisha Visit: Boosts for Telecom, Rail, Health, and Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 27, spearheading a slew of development initiatives exceeding Rs 60,000 crore, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office. These projects encompass telecommunications, railways, education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing, promising a substantial impact on region-wide progress.

In the telecommunications sector, the Prime Minister will commission over 97,500 mobile 4G towers, constructed using indigenous technology at an investment of approximately Rs 37,000 crore. This initiative includes more than 92,600 4G sites launched by BSNL and aims to connect around 26,700 unconnected villages, providing service to over 20 lakh new subscribers in remote areas. These solar-powered installations mark India's largest green telecom cluster to date.

Further boosting connectivity, PM Modi will inaugurate several railway projects, including the Sambalpur-Sarla Rail Flyover and the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line. These projects are designed to enhance freight and passenger transport in Odisha, bolstering local industry. Additionally, the launch of the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna will promote tourism and create jobs.

Enhancements in healthcare are also on the agenda, with plans to transform MKCG Medical College and VIMSAR into super-speciality hospitals. Upgraded facilities will offer comprehensive services, ensuring advanced healthcare access across Odisha. PM Modi will also present sanction orders to beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana for housing support to marginalized families.

The Prime Minister's visit includes laying foundation stones for eight IIT expansions, involving an Rs 11,000 crore investment, and boosting research and innovation nationwide. The MERITE scheme will be launched to uplift state engineering institutions. Additionally, the Odisha Skill Development Project Phase II will be launched, featuring the creation of World Skill Centres and advanced training infrastructure to prepare the workforce for emerging sectors.