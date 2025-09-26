Raj Kundra Charged in Multimillion Bitcoin 'Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet implicating businessman Raj Kundra in a significant Bitcoin scam, highlighting his purported role as a beneficial owner rather than a mere intermediary.

According to the chargesheet, Kundra holds possession of 285 Bitcoins, valued at Rs 150.47 crore, sourced from Amit Bhardwaj, a known crypto-scam mastermind. The ED alleges Kundra deliberately concealed crucial evidence, including Bitcoin wallet addresses, and failed to return the Bitcoins.

The agency further accuses Kundra of conducting a suspicious transaction with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to obfuscate the origins of the ill-gotten funds. Despite claiming to be just a mediator, Kundra has not provided evidence to support his claim, pointing to his deep involvement in the scheme.