Raj Kundra Charged in Multimillion Bitcoin 'Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Raj Kundra in a Bitcoin scam, alleging he received 285 Bitcoins from the late scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj. The ED accuses Kundra of concealing evidence, failing to surrender the Bitcoins, and disguising their origin. Kundra denies being more than a mediator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:15 IST
Bitcoin
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet implicating businessman Raj Kundra in a significant Bitcoin scam, highlighting his purported role as a beneficial owner rather than a mere intermediary.

According to the chargesheet, Kundra holds possession of 285 Bitcoins, valued at Rs 150.47 crore, sourced from Amit Bhardwaj, a known crypto-scam mastermind. The ED alleges Kundra deliberately concealed crucial evidence, including Bitcoin wallet addresses, and failed to return the Bitcoins.

The agency further accuses Kundra of conducting a suspicious transaction with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to obfuscate the origins of the ill-gotten funds. Despite claiming to be just a mediator, Kundra has not provided evidence to support his claim, pointing to his deep involvement in the scheme.

