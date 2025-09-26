Left Menu

Sinclair Reinstates 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' After Suspension

Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to lift its preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its 40 ABC-affiliated stations. This decision follows a nearly week-long suspension of the show prompted by controversial comments made by Kimmel. Sinclair faced pressure from lawmakers regarding its previous stance.

26-09-2025
Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Friday that it will end its preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' bringing the show back to the evening slot across its nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations. The decision marks a reversal from just this week when Sinclair was one of two major broadcasters that had refused to resume airing the program after a suspension by Disney.

Lawmakers had pressured the media group over its decision to keep the show off the air, despite Sinclair's ABC stations reaching approximately 14% of U.S. homes. Meanwhile, Nexstar Media Group, another major player, has chosen not to air Kimmel on its 32 ABC stations, which represent about 9% of U.S. households, as it awaits FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna.

The suspension of Kimmel's show, effective September 17, was a response to comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr had issued a warning to local broadcasters about potential fines or loss of licenses if they aired the program. Neither Disney nor Carr commented on Sinclair's recent decision.

