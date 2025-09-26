Sinclair Reinstates 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' After Suspension

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Friday that it will end its preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' bringing the show back to the evening slot across its nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations. The decision marks a reversal from just this week when Sinclair was one of two major broadcasters that had refused to resume airing the program after a suspension by Disney.

Lawmakers had pressured the media group over its decision to keep the show off the air, despite Sinclair's ABC stations reaching approximately 14% of U.S. homes. Meanwhile, Nexstar Media Group, another major player, has chosen not to air Kimmel on its 32 ABC stations, which represent about 9% of U.S. households, as it awaits FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna.

The suspension of Kimmel's show, effective September 17, was a response to comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr had issued a warning to local broadcasters about potential fines or loss of licenses if they aired the program. Neither Disney nor Carr commented on Sinclair's recent decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)