Sinclair Resumes Airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Amid FCC Pressure

The Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Friday its decision to resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' across nearly 40 of its ABC-affiliated stations after a brief hiatus.

This development follows growing pressure from lawmakers and concerns of potential fines or penalties from the Federal Communications Commission for the preemption. Sinclair's stations cover approximately 14% of U.S. households.

In response to regulatory pressures, Sinclair proposed several measures to ABC aimed at enhancing accountability and community dialogue, although Disney has not yet accepted these proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)