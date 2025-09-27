Left Menu

Sinclair Resumes Airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Amid FCC Pressure

Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its ABC-affiliated stations after a brief suspension. This move follows pressure from lawmakers and potential regulatory challenges from the FCC. Sinclair has proposed measures for accountability, which Disney and ABC have yet to adopt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Friday its decision to resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' across nearly 40 of its ABC-affiliated stations after a brief hiatus.

This development follows growing pressure from lawmakers and concerns of potential fines or penalties from the Federal Communications Commission for the preemption. Sinclair's stations cover approximately 14% of U.S. households.

In response to regulatory pressures, Sinclair proposed several measures to ABC aimed at enhancing accountability and community dialogue, although Disney has not yet accepted these proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

