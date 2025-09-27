Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Amid Uncertainties

Wall Street made positive strides on Friday, although these gains were insufficient to negate the week's overall losses. Consumer spending figures surpassed expectations, resulting in gains for longer-dated Treasury yields and a rise in gold prices. Economists noted a steady inflation rate and speculated on future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Analysts highlighted that many corporations managed to combat inflationary pressures through stockpiling in anticipation of tariffs, suggesting potential volatility as corporate earnings reports approach. Notably, shares of Paccar and Eli Lilly saw increases amidst new White House tariffs on pharmaceuticals and trucks.

Amid discussions of interest rate cuts and government shutdown concerns, gold maintained its stronghold, and oil prices rose following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Investors remain keenly focused on updates from the Federal Reserve, as interest rate speculations continue to shape market direction.

