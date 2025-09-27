Left Menu

Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Amid Uncertainties

Wall Street indexes rose on Friday but didn't offset the weekly loss. Consumer spending exceeded expectations, boosting Treasury yields while anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts influenced inflation. Stock volatility is expected with upcoming corporate earnings and tariff impacts. The Fed signaled further interest rate cuts, affecting gold and oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:38 IST
Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Amid Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street made positive strides on Friday, although these gains were insufficient to negate the week's overall losses. Consumer spending figures surpassed expectations, resulting in gains for longer-dated Treasury yields and a rise in gold prices. Economists noted a steady inflation rate and speculated on future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Analysts highlighted that many corporations managed to combat inflationary pressures through stockpiling in anticipation of tariffs, suggesting potential volatility as corporate earnings reports approach. Notably, shares of Paccar and Eli Lilly saw increases amidst new White House tariffs on pharmaceuticals and trucks.

Amid discussions of interest rate cuts and government shutdown concerns, gold maintained its stronghold, and oil prices rose following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Investors remain keenly focused on updates from the Federal Reserve, as interest rate speculations continue to shape market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast

Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Amid Uncertainties

Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Am...

 Global
3
UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom

UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom

 Global
4
Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025