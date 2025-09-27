Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

The Trump administration is contemplating tariffs on foreign electronic devices based on chip content, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing. This plan, a part of broader efforts to minimize reliance on imports, could increase consumer goods costs amid inflation concerns, with exemptions for U.S.-committed manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is contemplating new tariffs on foreign electronic devices, calculated by the number of chips they contain, to elevate domestic manufacturing efforts. According to informed sources, this plan has not been previously disclosed and remains subject to change.

The Commerce Department would levy tariffs equivalent to a percentage of the device's estimated chip content value. This move aligns with the administration's strategy to reduce reliance on foreign imports for semiconductor products essential for national and economic security, according to White House spokesperson Kush Desai.

The proposed measures could inflate consumer prices as the cost of both imported and domestically-produced items may rise due to tariffs on critical manufacturing inputs, noted Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute. Concerns loom about product exemptions and specific tariff rates, while the administration evaluates a dollar-for-dollar exemption for companies investing significantly in U.S. production.

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

