Unity in Action: Udhampur School Rallies for Rain-Affected Families

In a heartfelt demonstration of community spirit, students, faculty, and staff of Sant Ishwariya Bhartiya Vidya Mandir in Udhampur gathered on Saturday to lend a helping hand to families devastated by ongoing heavy rains in Jammu & Kashmir. The school organized the distribution of rations, food items, and blankets to those affected.

Kanushi Sharma, a student at the school, shared her joy in aiding those in need, emphasizing that their efforts were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fellow student Prachi also credited their parents' support for enabling them to contribute to this noble cause.

The region has been grappling with severe weather, causing landslides, cloudbursts, and floods, severely affecting infrastructure and agriculture. With roads destroyed and national highways closed, the community awaits potential relief measures from the government, as highlighted by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)