Empowering Women in Rajouri: A Success Story of Self-Help Groups

Over 7,000 women-led self-help groups in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, propel economic growth under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Particularly in Budhal Block, these initiatives support more than 12,000 women in launching small businesses, achieving significant livelihood improvements through training and financial assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:18 IST
NRLM Block program manager Kamran Hanif interacts with beneficiaries in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 7,000 women-run self-help groups (SHGs) are thriving under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). These groups collectively engage over 50,000 female members in various sectors, leading to economic empowerment and sustainable income opportunities.

Focusing on Budhal Block, one of the remotest areas in the Pirpanjal Mountains Range, NRLM's impact is notable. Here, over 1,400 active SHGs, comprising about 12,000 women, benefit from the program. They have initiated income-generating units and small businesses, like medical shops, grocery stores, and tailoring outlets, thanks to NRLM's support.

Kamran Hanif, the NRLM Block program manager, highlighted the Centre's role in offering loans and training. "NRLM, a flagship scheme by the Ministry of Rural Development, is known locally as 'Ummeed'. In Rajouri alone, we have over 1,000 active SHGs with more than 50,000 members, thriving due to various support schemes and skill enhancement Training," he said.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

