Tripura Fortifies Durga Puja Security with Massive Police Deployment

In preparation for Durga Puja, Tripura has amplified security with around 8,000 additional police personnel, joint BSF patrolling, and enhanced surveillance measures. While DGP Anurag Dhankar assures foolproof arrangements, CM Manik Saha highlights continued state progress and stability, positioning Tripura as a model for other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:47 IST
Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Police, led by Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar, has initiated substantial security measures for the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations. As part of these precautions, approximately 8,000 additional police personnel, alongside Tripura State Rifles members, have been deployed statewide, ensuring a robust security net across all sensitive areas.

In a strategic move, DGP Dhankar revealed coordination with the Border Security Force to conduct joint patrols in vulnerable zones along the border. During a statement to ANI, he conveyed confidence in their preparatory efforts, stressing that the state's security operations would guarantee a peaceful festive period with measures including mobile patrolling and CCTV supervision.

Coinciding with this meticulous planning, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the state's favorable law and order situation amid the festivities. Promoting an ethos of 'unity in diversity,' CM Saha expressed optimism that Tripura's governance model could inspire other states, underscoring the administration's commitment to development and social cohesion.

