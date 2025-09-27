Tensions Escalate in Ladakh: Environmental Activist's Arrest Stokes Controversy

In a press briefing in Leh, Ladakh's Director General of Police, SD Singh Jamwal, accused environmental activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, of provoking violence on September 24. He claimed that their speeches disrupted negotiations with the Centre, leading to an assault on government properties.

The violence resulted in the deaths of four civilians and injuries to several others, including police and paramilitary personnel. Allegations of anti-social elements influencing the protests emerged as thousands attacked political party offices and government buildings. DGP Jamwal noted the dangerous spike in provocative social media content preceding the incident.

Amid ongoing tensions, police have arrested Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, charging him with inciting the unrest. As investigations continue, questions about foreign influence and the need for curfew regulations persist.