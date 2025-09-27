Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Ladakh: Environmental Activist's Arrest Stokes Controversy

In Ladakh, activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act has sparked controversy. Accused of inciting violence, Wangchuk's actions allegedly led to deadly protests causing casualties. His detention follows DGP SD Singh Jamwal's claims of activists provoking unrest during talks with the Centre. Four people died in the violence.

Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a press briefing in Leh, Ladakh's Director General of Police, SD Singh Jamwal, accused environmental activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, of provoking violence on September 24. He claimed that their speeches disrupted negotiations with the Centre, leading to an assault on government properties.

The violence resulted in the deaths of four civilians and injuries to several others, including police and paramilitary personnel. Allegations of anti-social elements influencing the protests emerged as thousands attacked political party offices and government buildings. DGP Jamwal noted the dangerous spike in provocative social media content preceding the incident.

Amid ongoing tensions, police have arrested Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, charging him with inciting the unrest. As investigations continue, questions about foreign influence and the need for curfew regulations persist.

AI's carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

