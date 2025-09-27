Bareilly Calm Restored: Law Minister Assures Control Post 'I Love Muhammad' Protest

The streets of Bareilly witnessed tension as police clashed with demonstrators during a protest on Friday, leading to assurances from Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal about the state's firm grip on law and order.

Demonstrators gathered near the Ala Hazrat Dargah, wielding placards proclaiming 'I Love Muhammad,' which escalated into chaos as some miscreants began pelting stones, prompting police intervention.

Amidst the unrest, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, head of All India Muslim Jamaat, urged peaceful protest and emphasized that true devotion to Muhammad signifies maintaining peace and avoiding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)