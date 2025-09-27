Left Menu

Bareilly Calm Restored: Law Minister Assures Control Post 'I Love Muhammad' Protest

Following a protest in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, over 'I Love Muhammad' slogans, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reported stable law and order. Demonstrations led to a violent clash with police, but calls for peace were made by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, urging harmony and non-violence among communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:56 IST
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The streets of Bareilly witnessed tension as police clashed with demonstrators during a protest on Friday, leading to assurances from Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal about the state's firm grip on law and order.

Demonstrators gathered near the Ala Hazrat Dargah, wielding placards proclaiming 'I Love Muhammad,' which escalated into chaos as some miscreants began pelting stones, prompting police intervention.

Amidst the unrest, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, head of All India Muslim Jamaat, urged peaceful protest and emphasized that true devotion to Muhammad signifies maintaining peace and avoiding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

