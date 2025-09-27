Nigeria's Oil Workers Intensify Labour Dispute by Halting Gas Deliveries to Dangote Refinery

Nigeria's oil workers are intensifying a labour dispute by halting gas deliveries to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. This directive comes from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) amidst protests over recent worker dismissals.

PENGASSAN accuses Dangote management of spreading misinformation, focusing on the alleged wrongful termination of unionised employees. In a letter dated September 26, the union's General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, instructed branches to cut crude oil supply and halt vessel loading operations headed to the refinery. The disagreement follows Dangote Refinery's latest reorganisation efforts, which reportedly involve replacing Nigerian workers with foreign nationals.

The situation escalates as the refinery, already grappling with crude supply shortfalls, announced it would suspend naira petrol sales from September 28. This development adds pressure on Nigeria's economy, raising concerns about increasing fuel prices and currency strain. PENGASSAN aims for a coordinated shutdown, signalling potential disruptions in fuel supplies across Africa's most populous nation.

