Assam CM Urges Public to Avoid Rumours in Zubeen Garg Case

In a recent address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned the public against disseminating misinformation surrounding the high-profile case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Sarma took to social media, warning that exploiting public grief to spread baseless claims is detrimental and could disrupt societal peace.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to trust the government's commitment to delivering justice. He asserted that if he fails in this pursuit, the people have the right to hold him accountable. Sarma conveyed his determination to work diligently for Zubeen, ensuring that no misinformation diverts focus from justice.

Look-out notices have been issued for key figures Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who are expected to report to the CID office in Guwahati by October 6. Sarma stressed that non-compliance would prompt further police action, reinforcing the state's resolve to thoroughly investigate Garg's case and prosecute any wrongdoing.