Left Menu

Assam CM Urges Public to Avoid Rumours in Zubeen Garg Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the public not to spread misinformation about the Zubeen Garg case. Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to justice for the Assamese singer, urging against rumors that may unsettle people. Look-out notices have been issued for key figures in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:13 IST
Assam CM Urges Public to Avoid Rumours in Zubeen Garg Case
Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned the public against disseminating misinformation surrounding the high-profile case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Sarma took to social media, warning that exploiting public grief to spread baseless claims is detrimental and could disrupt societal peace.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to trust the government's commitment to delivering justice. He asserted that if he fails in this pursuit, the people have the right to hold him accountable. Sarma conveyed his determination to work diligently for Zubeen, ensuring that no misinformation diverts focus from justice.

Look-out notices have been issued for key figures Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who are expected to report to the CID office in Guwahati by October 6. Sarma stressed that non-compliance would prompt further police action, reinforcing the state's resolve to thoroughly investigate Garg's case and prosecute any wrongdoing.

TRENDING

1
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.

Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-s...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
4
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025