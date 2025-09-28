Iran's Dilemma: Navigating Isolation Amid Sanctions and Domestic Discontent

Iran is contending with one of its most severe challenges since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as internal discontent grows and a nuclear deal remains stagnant, leading to increased isolation and division.

The United Nations reinstated sanctions after negotiations with European countries failed, exacerbating Iran's economic isolation and public anger. Accepting Western demands could fracture Iran's leadership and challenge its anti-Western stance.

With recent U.S.-Israeli military threats, fears rise of renewed attacks on nuclear sites, while public frustrations over economic conditions intensify the crisis. Some leaders advocate maintaining the status quo to avoid further conflict.

