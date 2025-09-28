U.N. Reinstates Sanctions: A Diplomatic Standoff with Iran

The United Nations reinstated its arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran following a push by key European countries, despite Iran's warnings of a severe response. Britain, France, and Germany prompted the U.N. Security Council to act due to accusations of Iran breaching a 2015 nuclear agreement. Tehran maintains it has no interest in nuclear weapons.

The collapse of the decade-long nuclear pact, which included Iran, the U.S., and other major powers, could heighten tensions in the Middle East, especially after recent bombings of Iranian nuclear sites. Sanctions initially imposed between 2006 and 2010 are now back in force, following failed attempts to delay them during a U.N. leaders' gathering.

Despite the reimposition, diplomats emphasize a continued pursuit of diplomatic solutions. The U.S. and European powers stress that Iran needs to engage in direct talks and meet nuclear inspection requirements. Iran's economy, already burdened by existing U.S. sanctions, faces more challenges, with its currency value dropping significantly amid fears of renewed restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)