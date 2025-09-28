Revolutionizing Renewable Energy: TKIL Industries and SoHHytec's Green Hydrogen Ambition

TKIL Industries, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, has partnered with Swiss company SoHHytec to establish a green hydrogen plant in India by next year. This collaboration will use advanced artificial photosynthesis technology to produce green hydrogen from renewable sources, aligning with India's National Hydrogen Mission.

TKIL Industries CEO Vivek Bhatia expressed optimism about building the plant within 12 months, underscoring the importance of green hydrogen for various sectors, including steel and oil marketing. The firm aims to significantly reduce dependency on fossil fuels while expanding its renewable energy capacity.

Furthermore, TKIL Industries has teamed up with German company HOPPECKE to enhance battery systems for the rail sector. The company's investments and partnerships aim to bolster their presence in areas like mining, material handling, and cement plants.