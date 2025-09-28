Left Menu

Revolutionizing Renewable Energy: TKIL Industries and SoHHytec's Green Hydrogen Ambition

EPC contractor TKIL Industries partners with Swiss SoHHytec to set up a green hydrogen plant in India, utilizing innovative artificial photosynthesis technology. The aim is to lower green hydrogen costs for industrial use, in line with India's National Hydrogen Mission. The company also collaborates with HOPPECKE for battery systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:11 IST
Revolutionizing Renewable Energy: TKIL Industries and SoHHytec's Green Hydrogen Ambition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TKIL Industries, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, has partnered with Swiss company SoHHytec to establish a green hydrogen plant in India by next year. This collaboration will use advanced artificial photosynthesis technology to produce green hydrogen from renewable sources, aligning with India's National Hydrogen Mission.

TKIL Industries CEO Vivek Bhatia expressed optimism about building the plant within 12 months, underscoring the importance of green hydrogen for various sectors, including steel and oil marketing. The firm aims to significantly reduce dependency on fossil fuels while expanding its renewable energy capacity.

Furthermore, TKIL Industries has teamed up with German company HOPPECKE to enhance battery systems for the rail sector. The company's investments and partnerships aim to bolster their presence in areas like mining, material handling, and cement plants.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

 United Arab Emirates
2
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

 India
3
Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025