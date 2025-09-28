Left Menu

Seva Parv: A Campaign for Public Service and Unity at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Seva Parv at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, marking a two-week campaign on public service. The initiative focuses on activities like cleanliness drives and health camps. A Heritage Walk was held to promote World Tourism Day and the historical spiritual route to the shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:34 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Seva Parv' (Photo/X@OfficeOfLGJandK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Seva Parv at the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The event signifies the start of a two-week campaign centered on public service, volunteerism, and community engagement throughout the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha highlighted the essence of Seva Parv, stating it reflects the spirit of collective responsibility and selfless service. By launching the campaign from the sacred site of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, a symbolic message of devotion and commitment to societal welfare is conveyed. Spanning from September 17 to October 2, the campaign will feature activities such as cleanliness drives, plantation initiatives, health camps, and citizen engagement programs in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed prayers for peace and prosperity, urging youth, community groups, and volunteers to engage actively in the campaign. To mark World Tourism Day, a Heritage Walk occurred on Saturday in Katra, aiming to promote the historic route leading to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The walk was commenced by SDM Katra, Piyush Dhotra, amidst officials, locals, and pilgrims, celebrating the path's spiritual, cultural, and heritage significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

