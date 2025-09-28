Trailblazing Women Sailors Chart New Course for Indian Navy

In an inspiring milestone for women in maritime history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated the achievement of two trailblazing female officers of the Indian Navy who circumnavigated the globe as part of the 'Navika Sagar Parikrama'. While addressing the nation in the 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi introduced Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, describing their journey as one of exemplary courage and determination.

The daring duo successfully completed the extraordinary 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II', aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, after three years of preparation. They commenced their epic journey from Goa's Naval Ocean Sailing Node on October 2, 2024, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and returned triumphant on May 29, covering around 50,000 km across four continents, three oceans, and three Great Capes.

PM Modi applauded the officers for embodying India's maritime legacy and the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and Nari Shakti, while also calling upon citizens to boost local 'swadeshi' products, particularly Khadi, during Gandhi Jayanti. Additionally, he paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, highlighting his bravery and inspirational spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)