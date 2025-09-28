Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sector

The World Food India 2025 summit ended on a momentous note with 26 domestic and international companies committing to invest Rs 1.02 lakh crore in India's burgeoning food processing industry. The event, hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, attracted a plethora of major players during its four-day span in New Delhi.

Prominent names such as Reliance Consumer Products and The Coca-Cola System in India contributed to one of the largest investment announcements in the sector, set to create thousands of jobs and robust economic opportunities. The investments are focused on diverse segments like dairy, packaged foods, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The assurances made at the summit underline India's growing stature as a global food hub. Significant projects are planned across various states, with the government and Invest India continuing efforts to ensure these commitments are effectively realized. The event underscored the nation's readiness for sustainable development and innovation in the food processing sector.