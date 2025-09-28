Communal Strife in Bareilly: Arrests Spark Outcry Over Misuse of Power

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has strongly criticized the recent arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others in Bareilly, amid the ongoing 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. They have accused the state machinery of being misused for political gains.

According to JIH's President, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, the arrests reflect troubling communal politics, as peaceful expressions of faith are unjustly criminalized. This incident, he asserts, is part of a broader pattern to polarize communities, especially ahead of elections.

The organization has called for the immediate release of those detained and a return to justice and equal governance. They emphasize that India's strength lies in its Constitution and pluralistic ethos, which are currently under threat from divisive politics.