Karnataka Floods: Urgent Relief Sought for Devastated Farmers

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will visit Kalaburagi on September 30 to assess flood damage. Officials from affected districts will attend the review meeting. Forest Minister Khandre has requested immediate relief for Bidar farmers facing substantial crop loss, emphasizing Bidar's reliance on agriculture and lack of major industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the flood-affected Kalaburagi district on September 30, where he will assess damage in the Bhima river basin and review relief measures.

Officials from the districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura are expected to attend the meeting. Meanwhile, Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has appealed for immediate relief and a special package for farmers in Bidar district, highlighting severe crop and infrastructure damage caused by relentless rains.

Khandre emphasized the district's dependence on agriculture, with 75% of its population affected by the rainfall's impact on crops. He detailed the destruction of crops including paddy, black gram, and soybean. Khandre also noted the collapse of infrastructure and called for a comprehensive aerial survey and urgent government intervention.

