Karur Rally Tragedy: 40 Dead in Stampede at Vijay Event

At least 40 people lost their lives in a devastating stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday evening. The incident has spurred responses from political leaders and has drawn national attention. AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed condolences, urging authorities and political parties to learn from the tragedy to avert similar incidents in the future.

Dhinakaran emphasized the responsibility of both political entities and law enforcement in ensuring public safety at such events. In addressing the media, he noted the Tamil Nadu Government's prompt response, which included forming a one-member committee to investigate the incident. He stated, "This is just an accident, and I don't want to make it a political issue."

The state government took immediate action, announcing financial compensations of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. Emergency teams, including doctors and additional hospital beds, were deployed. Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced further financial aid and an inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the cause of the stampede.