PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) in New Delhi successfully concluded a comprehensive Orientation Training Programme aimed at nurturing newly promoted Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFCs). The valedictory session featured Ramesh Krishnamurthi, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), who praised the Academy for equipping future EPFO officers with leadership skills rooted in knowledge and public service values, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Reflecting on the experience, trainees expressed gratitude for the immersive program which included classroom sessions and team-building exercises on critical themes like 'Customer-Centric Approach,' 'Ethics,' and 'Compassion.' Commendations were extended to Kumar Rohit, Additional Central PF Commissioner (Hq) and Director of PDUNASS, for orchestrating a robust and engaging course.

In his address, CPFC Krishnamurthi celebrated the officers' enthusiastic engagement and recognized PDUNASS's holistic approach to training. The release of booklets authored by officers and mentions of the upgraded Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system, boasting enhanced features for error reduction, marked key moments. Kumar Rohit highlighted the Academy's innovative pedagogical strategies, including a pioneering course on 'Compassion in Governance', pointing towards a future focused on empathy in public administration.