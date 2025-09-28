Left Menu

Stampede Tragedy at Vijay's Rally Sparks Call for Accountability

A stampede at a political rally in Karur led to 40 deaths and numerous injuries, prompting criticism from Karnataka and relief measures. Officials blame poor crowd control and lack of precautionary measures, with both state government and actor-politician Vijay urged to provide compensation and prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:32 IST
Stampede Tragedy at Vijay's Rally Sparks Call for Accountability
BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has left at least 40 dead and many injured, sparking criticism and calls for accountability from both government officials and opposition leaders. Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the state government and actor Vijay, who organized the event, for lack of precautionary measures.

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for standard operating procedures to avert future tragedies. Karur Collector M Thangavel confirmed the death toll and announced immediate relief, including a compensation package for victims. The state government and actor Vijay committed to compensating affected families.

The incident has prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to establish a Commission of Inquiry for a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional financial aid for the bereaved and injured, underscoring the need for better crowd management at large events.

