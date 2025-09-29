Left Menu

Asian Markets Rise Despite Looming U.S. Government Shutdown

Asian markets rose amid concerns of a U.S. government shutdown, which could delay significant economic data releases. Investors are watching for developments from President Trump's meetings with Congress. Despite potential economic impacts, financial markets retained stability, with a chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in October.

Asian share markets experienced an uptick on Monday, with the dollar slipping as investors prepared for a potential U.S. government shutdown. This situation could delay the release of the September payrolls report, along with other crucial data. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress to discuss extending government funding.

If a funding deal is not reached, the shutdown will start Wednesday, coinciding with new U.S. tariffs on heavy trucks and pharmaceuticals. Analysts from Bank of America noted that a prolonged shutdown might compel the Federal Reserve to depend on private data for its economic decisions when it meets on October 29, slightly reducing the likelihood of an October rate cut.

Meanwhile, equity markets could benefit from Q4 buying trends, traditionally a strong period for stocks. S&P 500 futures saw slight gains, and European and some Asian stocks also advanced. In bond markets, U.S. 10-year Treasuries found support, and gold reached a new high. Oil prices dipped amid developments in Kurdish-Turkish pipeline operations and anticipated OPEC+ decisions on production increases.

