In a determined move to curb the hazardous practice of stubble burning, the Punjab Government organized a special awareness and support camp in Amritsar. Designed to facilitate real-time monitoring, a dedicated control room has been set up, leveraging satellite data to promptly detect incidents of stubble burning. Upon detection, Sub-Divisional Magistrates are immediately informed to dispatch teams that counsel farmers on the adverse effects of the practice and provide alternatives.

Yug, the Control Room Supervisor, noted the efficacy of the satellite technology in identifying burning instances and the subsequent swift action taken by local authorities. 'These continuous efforts are raising awareness among farmers regarding the harmful consequences on air quality,' he told ANI. He added that farmers who have ceased the practice are recognized publicly, as the government introduces various support schemes to promote sustainable farming practices.

The stubble burning issue is a significant contributor to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR area, especially during winter months. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held crucial review meetings on September 25 and 26, assessing Punjab and Haryana's preparations for the upcoming paddy harvesting season. Officials were urged to adhere to the Commission's Directions 90 and 92, mandating effective crop residue management and eliminating burning in hotspot districts. Sierra efforts include deploying Flying Squad teams and establishing a CAQM Cell in Mohali to ensure inter-state coordination and effective on-ground action.