PepsiCo India's Regenerative Agriculture Revolution at World Food India 2025

PepsiCo India has placed regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, and women's empowerment at the forefront of its exhibit at World Food India 2025. The event highlighted PepsiCo's commitment to strengthening the nation's food ecosystem through sustainable practices, collaborative partnerships, and community empowerment.

Yashika Singh, PepsiCo India's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & Sustainability Head, emphasized the company's efforts in regenerative farming and its RevolutioNari skilling programs. These initiatives aim to create resilient food systems by equipping women with entrepreneurial skills and improving agricultural outcomes through innovative practices.

PepsiCo's initiatives include soil testing centers and biochar projects, which have positively impacted nearly 900 farmers by boosting soil health and reducing fertilizer costs. The company's water stewardship efforts have replenished over 1,073 million liters of groundwater, significantly benefiting local communities and reinforcing PepsiCo's role in driving sustainable growth.