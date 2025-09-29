Left Menu

Railways Unveil New Express and Passenger Trains to Boost Bihar Connectivity

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains in Bihar, highlighting massive budget growth and electrification. The network expansion aims to enhance connectivity across 25 districts, gearing up for festival travel with over 12,500 special trains scheduled for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:14 IST
Railways Unveil New Express and Passenger Trains to Boost Bihar Connectivity
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains for Bihar via video conferencing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated three Amrit Bharat Express trains and four new passenger trains for the state of Bihar through a video call. The Amrit Bharat services include routes from Darbhanga to Ajmer, Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad, and Chhapra to Delhi, promising enhanced connectivity.

The minister highlighted these new rail services will link 25 districts with 62 stops, marking a significant boost in connectivity for residents. Vaishnaw noted the railway budget for Bihar has soared from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. He emphasized that 1,899 kilometers of new tracks have been laid, achieving full electrification in many areas.

Adding to the connectivity efforts, 28 existing Vande Bharat services will continue to improve regional links. In preparation for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja, more than 12,500 special trains are scheduled, a marked increase from last year's 7,500. Vaishnaw celebrated the rapid progress in Bihar's railway infrastructure, driven by strong leadership and development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
2
Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

 India
3
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

 India
4
Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025