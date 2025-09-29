Railways Unveil New Express and Passenger Trains to Boost Bihar Connectivity

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated three Amrit Bharat Express trains and four new passenger trains for the state of Bihar through a video call. The Amrit Bharat services include routes from Darbhanga to Ajmer, Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad, and Chhapra to Delhi, promising enhanced connectivity.

The minister highlighted these new rail services will link 25 districts with 62 stops, marking a significant boost in connectivity for residents. Vaishnaw noted the railway budget for Bihar has soared from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. He emphasized that 1,899 kilometers of new tracks have been laid, achieving full electrification in many areas.

Adding to the connectivity efforts, 28 existing Vande Bharat services will continue to improve regional links. In preparation for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja, more than 12,500 special trains are scheduled, a marked increase from last year's 7,500. Vaishnaw celebrated the rapid progress in Bihar's railway infrastructure, driven by strong leadership and development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)