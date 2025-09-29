Left Menu

Sheel Biotech Launches Eco-Friendly Agriculture IPO

Sheel Biotech, specializing in biotechnology-driven agriculture solutions, announced its Rs 34.02 crore IPO. With a price band of Rs 59-63 per share, the IPO aims to fund working capital, capital expenditure, and corporate purposes. The firm, known for tissue culture and organic farming, targets eco-friendly advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:20 IST
Sheel Biotech Launches Eco-Friendly Agriculture IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sheel Biotech, a notable player in biotechnology-driven agriculture solutions, has disclosed a price range of Rs 59-63 per share for its Rs 34.02 crore initial public offering (IPO). The public subscription for the IPO will commence on September 30 and close on October 3.

The IPO will be a fresh issue of 54 lakh equity shares, set to raise Rs 34.02 crore. The funds raised will be allocated for working capital requirements (Rs 15.88 crore), capital expenditure (Rs 9.11 crore), and general corporate purposes.

'The proceeds from this issue will bolster our research and development, increase production capacity, and expand our delivery of advanced, eco-friendly solutions to farmers and agri-businesses both in India and worldwide,' stated Divye Chandak, Promoter & Managing Director of Sheel Biotech Ltd. The company's shares will be listed on NSE's SME platform, with Narnolia Financial Services as the lead manager and Skyline Financial Services handling IPO registration.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
2
Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

 India
3
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

 India
4
Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025