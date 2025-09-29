Left Menu

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Resilient Victory Over Pakistan

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title with a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the team's warrior spirit and praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for his charitable gesture of donating match fees to the Indian Army.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dazzling display of skill and determination, India emerged victorious in the Asia Cup 2025, defeating Pakistan in a gripping final held in Dubai. The Indian cricket team clinched the title with a five-wicket win, a moment celebrated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who commended the players' warrior-like performance.

The Chief Minister expressed his pride and joy, praising T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav for his generous decision to donate his match fees to the Indian Army. Yadav's gesture underscored the spirit of patriotism as he emphasized his commitment in a post-match press conference.

The match unfolded dramatically with Pakistan taking a headstart through a solid partnership between Sahidzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. However, India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, turned the tide, reducing Pakistan to 146 runs. Despite an early setback, India's batsmen, including Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, navigated pressure moments to secure a historic win.

