Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud and Counterfeit Spare Parts Rackets

The Delhi Police Crime Branch's Cyber Cell has successfully dismantled an interstate cyber fraud syndicate allegedly involved in duping individuals through a fake cryptocurrency trading platform named 'BitBank,' law enforcement officials disclosed. The case emerged following a complaint of deception involving ₹31.75 lakh, as the victim was misled into investing via a fraudulent cryptocurrency application.

Initially approached on Facebook, the victim was tricked into transferring substantial sums into multiple bank accounts under the guise of high returns from bogus share and IPO allocations. An FIR filed at PS Cyber South West, Delhi, was assigned to the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch for inquiry. Given the severity of the crime, a specialized team was deployed, leading to the arrest of Nitin Sharma (42) from Ludhiana, Punjab, who was captured on CCTV withdrawing ₹10 lakh in cash. His seized mobile devices revealed damning WhatsApp exchanges and transaction data linking him to the cybercrime network.

Further scrutiny identified several WhatsApp numbers active in Cambodia, accentuating the crime's international links, according to officials. Sharma, a graduate residing in Ludhiana and active in local business at Anaj Mandi, has been implicated. Ongoing investigations continue. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Crime Branch cracked down on a counterfeit automobile spare parts network, arresting two individuals. A massive haul of fake parts, impersonating those of prominent automobile manufacturers, was confiscated.

Acting on credible intelligence about the storage and distribution of counterfeit automotive parts of well-known international brands, coordinated raids on August 29 targeted two locations in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. The raids culminated in the apprehension of the accused and the seizure of duplicate auto parts valued at Rs 90 lakh. This operation underscores the magnitude of the illicit activity and the risks it poses to consumer safety and brand integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)