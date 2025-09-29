Left Menu

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025 as Abhishek Sharma Shines

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Pakistan, with star batter Abhishek Sharma earning Player of the Tournament. Celebrations erupted as political leaders debated cricket diplomacy amid the victory, with discussions focusing on separating sports from international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:47 IST
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025 as Abhishek Sharma Shines
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla with Abhishek Sharma's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous victory, India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025, with cricket star Abhishek Sharma crowned Player of the Tournament. This triumph was celebrated warmly by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who met with Sharma's family in Amritsar, noting the city's rich cricketing legacy.

Notable performances included Tilak Varma's impressive 69 runs, aiding India's run chase to triumph against Pakistan. Political leaders like Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized the need to separate sports from politics amid ongoing debates about playing against Pakistan due to historical tensions.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary also congratulated the team, lauding the victory as a symbol of national pride. In the final, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, orchestrated a stunning turnaround after Pakistan's strong start, leading to India's memorable win.

TRENDING

1
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
2
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India
3
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
4
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025