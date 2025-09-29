India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025 as Abhishek Sharma Shines

In a momentous victory, India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025, with cricket star Abhishek Sharma crowned Player of the Tournament. This triumph was celebrated warmly by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who met with Sharma's family in Amritsar, noting the city's rich cricketing legacy.

Notable performances included Tilak Varma's impressive 69 runs, aiding India's run chase to triumph against Pakistan. Political leaders like Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized the need to separate sports from politics amid ongoing debates about playing against Pakistan due to historical tensions.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary also congratulated the team, lauding the victory as a symbol of national pride. In the final, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, orchestrated a stunning turnaround after Pakistan's strong start, leading to India's memorable win.