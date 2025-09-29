Karnataka Faces Flood Fury: Leaders Demand Swift Government Action

In the wake of devastating floods in Bidar, Karnataka, BJP President BY Vijayendra, alongside senior party officials, inspected the affected areas to gauge the plight of struggling farmers. The region has been severely impacted by unrelenting rains and water discharged from Maharashtra reservoirs, exacerbating the crisis.

During his visit, Vijayendra appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite relief efforts and ensure adequate compensation for those affected. Highlighting past government responses, he urged Siddaramaiah to follow the precedent set by former CM Yediyurappa, who released aid swiftly during similar circumstances without awaiting central government intervention.

Amidst the climatic turmoil, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, prompting authorities to close schools as a precautionary measure. Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge toured the district to address the community's concerns, underscoring the need for prompt assistance.