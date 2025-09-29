Karnataka Faces Flood Fury: Leaders Demand Swift Government Action
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, accompanied by senior leaders, called for swift government relief for Bidar's flood-hit farmers. With heavy rains and water releases exacerbating conditions, Vijayendra urged CM Siddaramaiah to act decisively. Meanwhile, schools in Kalaburagi remained shut as the IMD issued an orange alert for severe weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of devastating floods in Bidar, Karnataka, BJP President BY Vijayendra, alongside senior party officials, inspected the affected areas to gauge the plight of struggling farmers. The region has been severely impacted by unrelenting rains and water discharged from Maharashtra reservoirs, exacerbating the crisis.
During his visit, Vijayendra appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite relief efforts and ensure adequate compensation for those affected. Highlighting past government responses, he urged Siddaramaiah to follow the precedent set by former CM Yediyurappa, who released aid swiftly during similar circumstances without awaiting central government intervention.
Amidst the climatic turmoil, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, prompting authorities to close schools as a precautionary measure. Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge toured the district to address the community's concerns, underscoring the need for prompt assistance.
ALSO READ
Karur Stampede Tragedy: Leaders Demand Inquiry and Announce Compensation
VCK President Calls for Higher Compensation Following Karur Tragedy
Karur stampede: TVK chief Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to families of deceased.
TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for each injured in Karur stampede.
Punjab Farmers Demand Direct Compensation Amid Loss of Faith in AAP Government