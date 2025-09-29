Left Menu

Karnataka Faces Flood Fury: Leaders Demand Swift Government Action

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, accompanied by senior leaders, called for swift government relief for Bidar's flood-hit farmers. With heavy rains and water releases exacerbating conditions, Vijayendra urged CM Siddaramaiah to act decisively. Meanwhile, schools in Kalaburagi remained shut as the IMD issued an orange alert for severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:48 IST
Karnataka Faces Flood Fury: Leaders Demand Swift Government Action
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in Bidar, Karnataka, BJP President BY Vijayendra, alongside senior party officials, inspected the affected areas to gauge the plight of struggling farmers. The region has been severely impacted by unrelenting rains and water discharged from Maharashtra reservoirs, exacerbating the crisis.

During his visit, Vijayendra appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite relief efforts and ensure adequate compensation for those affected. Highlighting past government responses, he urged Siddaramaiah to follow the precedent set by former CM Yediyurappa, who released aid swiftly during similar circumstances without awaiting central government intervention.

Amidst the climatic turmoil, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, prompting authorities to close schools as a precautionary measure. Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge toured the district to address the community's concerns, underscoring the need for prompt assistance.

TRENDING

1
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
2
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India
3
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
4
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025