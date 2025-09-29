Beijing's Crackdown Sparks Market Rally: Stocks Soar Amid Economic Optimism
China and Hong Kong stocks surged as investors responded positively to Beijing's crackdown on price wars and increased policy support. The CSI300 and Hang Seng indexes experienced notable gains, driven by the industrial sector's profit recovery. Expectations of further stimulus from the People's Bank of China bolstered market sentiment.
China and Hong Kong markets witnessed significant upticks on Monday, driven by strong performances in the car, solar energy, and metal sectors. This surge is attributed to the Chinese government's successful crackdown on price wars, signaling a shift towards a more stabilized economic environment.
The rally was further fueled by news of China's central bank pledging increased policy support to stimulate growth. China's industrial profits soared by 20.4% in August, reversing a previous decline, with experts attributing the increase to favorable base effects and initial successes in reducing over-production.
Additionally, investors are anticipating new stimulus measures following the People's Bank of China's announcement to coordinate monetary and fiscal policies more closely. This optimism is reflected in rising brokerage shares and notable sector gains in raw materials, tech, and consumer markets, particularly in Hong Kong.
